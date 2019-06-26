According to Technavio Research Report "Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market by type (mechanical piston devices, active compression-decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, impedance threshold devices, and other devices), by compressor type (automatic CPR and manual CPR), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), is witnessed to grow USD 75.06 million, at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005678/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request for Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Cardiopulmonary%20Resuscitation%20Devices%20Market%20by%20Type%2C%20Compressor%20Type%2C%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market: Technological advances in CPR devices market

The global CPR devices market has witnessed several technological advances over the last few years and is expected to witness more developments over the next five years. For instance, with the success of compression-only CPR, vendors have designed a pocket-friendly device that can be carried anywhere and can be used by laymen in case of emergency. This pocket-friendly device is designed in such a way that it can alert passersby or the nearest medical emergency center to provide emergency care. This technology is likely to be the future of first-aid and emergency care. Such technological advances are also expected to stimulate the CPR devices market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technological advances in the CPR devices market, other factors such as the growing adoption of automated CPR devices and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries will have a significant impact on the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Speak to Research Expert https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Cardiopulmonary%20Resuscitation%20Devices%20Market%20by%20Type%2C%20Compressor%20Type%2C%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=customization

Global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market by type (mechanical piston devices, active compression-decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, impedance threshold devices, and other devices), by compressor type (automatic CPR and manual CPR), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market in North America was primarily led by the US, owing to factors such as the extensive healthcare insurance coverage, strong presence of established medical and healthcare infrastructure, growing aging population and the high adoption of technologically advanced products.

Global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market: Rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives

The prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) has increased significantly over the last few years, owing to coronary artery disease, heart attack, and congenital and valvular heart disease. Therefore, the awareness about CPR devices and their benefits is increasing in many countries. This is mainly due to various initiatives taken by governments and private investors in many countries that emphasize the advantages of using CPR devices and minimize the treatment cost structure. Thus, rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives are fueling the adoption of automated CPR devices, which will drive the growth of the global CPR devices market size during the forecast period.

Browse Industries Reports Health Care Equipment Supplies

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005678/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com