Vivicast Media And beIN SPORTS USA Announce Multi-Year US Licensing Agreement

Vivicast Media Becomes First Aggregator Representing beIN SPORTS To Domestic Video Platforms

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Vivicast Media, a leading licensor of the most sought after video networks and 4K programming for distributors in the US and Worldwide, and beIN SPORTS USA has entered into a multi-year distribution agreement to provide the network's robust lineup of live world-class sports coverage to coveted next-generation technology and distribution systems being rapidly adopted by today's progressive video operators and subscribers. The new deal makes beIN SPORTS USA content available to Vivicast's growing roster of US operators as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Offered in both English and Spanish language network feeds, Vivicast also makes available beIN SPORTS USA for IPTV, SMATV, MMDS and DBS systems.

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS is a leading provider of competitive sports programming, including wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA), motorsports, handball, and tennis. beIN SPORTS is also ranked among the top networks for soccer, garnering national acclaim for its unrivaled coverage which includes live matches from Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, La Liga, Ligue 1, Turkish Süper Lig, and Africa Cup of Nations, among others.

Ranked #1 in the US for total soccer telecasts over the past year, beIN SPORTS USA's partnership with Vivicast offers viewers premium sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms and advanced video technologies, including in-home streaming.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome beIN SPORTS USA and their unparalleled line-up of popular global sporting events to Vivicast's entertainment roster. beIN SPORTS offers our operators the high energy and variety of sports that today's video system providers need to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive and diverse marketplace," said Anna White, Vice President Programming for Vivicast Media.

"Vivicast Media is an exceptional partner and a trusted aggregator to the country's leading video operators. We look forward to working together in making beIN SPORTS USA a sports programming staple for Vivicast Media members and their subscribers," said Antonio Briceño, Deputy Managing Director of beIN SPORTS USA and Canada.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga , Ligue 1 , Copa Libertadores , Copa Sudamericana , Recopa Sudamericana, Copa del Rey , Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig , Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports , tennis , boxing, wrestling , mixed martial arts (MMA), track & field, swimming, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com .

About Vivicast Media, LLC

Vivicast Media is a leader in the distribution and licensing of quality television entertainment to all platforms worldwide. In the US, the company maintains fixed alliances and agreements with video operators, major branded cable networks and multi-platform suppliers to provide distribution licensing. Globally, Vivicast Media is recognized as a pioneering force in delivering next-generation video technology to entertainment providers worldwide. The company is helping pave the way for 4k Ultra High Definition and HDR through its acquisition and distribution of high quality 4k/UHD and HDR programming across the US and throughout the world.

