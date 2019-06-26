Kuros Biosciences to propose adjustment of authorized and conditional capital at extraordinary general meeting to retain a flexible capital structure

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, June 26, 2019 - On July 17, at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) will propose that:

The Authorized Share Capital shall be increased and adapted from currently 1'592'246 to 4'000'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.

The Conditional Share Capital for Bonds or Similar Debt Instruments shall be increased from cur-rently 1'720'585 to 4'000'000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.

The Conditional Share Capital for Employees, Persons of Comparable Positions and Board Mem-bers shall be increased from currently 1'389'647 to 2'248'389 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each

Documents for the EGM, including the Information Notice with a full agenda, will be made availa-ble online on June 26th at: http://www.kuros.ch/uploads/Corporate_Governance/Kuros_EGM_Invitation_e_2019.pdf (http://www.kuros.ch/uploads/Corporate_Governance/Kuros_EGM_Invitation_e_2019.pdf)

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors Michael Grau Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Media & Investors Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +41 79 598 71 49 michael.grau@kurosbio.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S.A. The Company is listed according to the International Financial Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors, Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.