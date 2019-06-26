The "Swiss Regulatory Change Takes Over 500 OTCs Out Of Pharmacy" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With its recent review of Switzerland's medicines classification system, Swissmedic, the nation's medicines authority, has made some significant changes to what may now be purchased in both drugstore and pharmacy settings.

Find out what Swissmedic's elimination of Category C drugs means for where certain OTC products may now be sold in Switzerland, and discover how other changes to the classification system are impacting the sale of thousands of OTC products in the nation in this important article from HBW Insight.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l27n4m

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005717/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs, Drugstores and Pharmacies