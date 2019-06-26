Hilary & Reverie 30 A's Luxury Brokerage Establishes A Banner First Year In Luxury Real Estate Sales

WATERSOUND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / Hilary & Reverie, based in Watersound, Florida, has announced with pride that Hilary Farnum-Fasth, the broker/owner of Hilary & Reverie, 30A's Luxury Brokerage, and her VP of Agent Development, Michele Bailey, were responsible for the brokerage's banner first year including luxury real estate sales, prestigious awards, and national speaking engagements. Complete details can be found at https://hilaryreverie.com/30as-real-estate-dream-team.

Michele Bailey joined a panel of speakers to close out Sellabration, a CRS national convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, that was attended by more than 1,200 people. Michele Bailey had this to say about the success of her speaking engagements, "Winning gold in the Olympics or summiting Everest must feel something like this. I managed to speak somewhat intelligently in front of 1,200 of the top 1% of realtors in the country, and public speaking is a hurdle for me. Living outside my comfort zone has become a way of life and gives me resources to empower other agents to find ways to get comfortable being uncomfortable." Those who want to know more can follow Michele on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Hilary Farnum-Fasth had noted that secondary markets are common along Scenic Hwy 30A, which is a stretch of 16 beach communities in South Walton County, along the Emerald Coast, where the white sands attract more than four million visitors each year, according to the local tourism board Visit South Walton. This has made the area perfect for investment properties for short term rentals, homes for people who love the beach life, and vacation homes.

Hilary Farnum-Fasth explains their success in luxury real estate sales, "The 1st quarter of 2019 started off strong with the Feds announcing that they would not raise rates, which helped many buyers make the decision it was a good time to purchase their dream beach home. And with my new brokerage focusing on the luxury high-end market on 30a, we saw closed median sales prices rise as much as 30% plus in that area of the market. In the amenity-rich resort communities along 30a, we saw an average sales price ranging from $1.4M to almost $2.5M. With these higher prices, and as the market moved closer to the spring/summer season, the typical rise in inventory to the market occurred. We have a healthy inventory going into the prime seasons." Those who need to know more can follow Hilary on Facebook.

Thus, the secret appears to be the 30A region of the Panhandle and the investment opportunities that have been made available. This means that the prime season has gotten longer and longer and networking is the key to closing deals and growing their real estate business. Both Hilary and Michele are cognizant of the power of referrals, which have helped them greatly in achieving success.

Hilary & Reverie offers a search feature on their website to allow people looking for real estate to find the property that they have been dreaming of. To make a more focused search, people can indicate the house number, street name, city, zip code, property type, minimum price, maximum price, number of bedrooms, and number of bathrooms. There are also a number of featured properties on their website.

One such featured luxury home is located in WaterSound Beach. Offered at $2,999,000, 13 Madaket Way, is on an oversized corner lot, with pool and carriage house. Another featured luxury home five-bedroom, six bath is found at 28 Honor Lane at Grace Point on 30A. It has five bedrooms and six bath, available for $3,200,000. Still another featured custom luxury home can be found in Rosemary Beach, 171 Round Road offers seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms with carriage house & private pool, available for $$4,495,000.

According to Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Hilary & Reverie offers an all-in-one approach to luxury real estate sales and brokerage, and have substantial knowledge regarding the 30A market. Their top producing team remains in the top ten brokerages in the Emerald Coast. People who want more information can visit their website or contact them through the telephone or via email.

