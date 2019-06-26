[DATELINE]The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Sean Memon will become the agency's Chief of Staff.

Mr. Memon has served as the SEC's Deputy Chief of Staff since May 2017. In that capacity, Mr. Memon has served as a senior advisor to Chairman Clayton on legal, policy and management matters affecting all aspects of the agency's mission, including rulemaking, enforcement, examinations and internal agency operations. He also has worked with cross-divisional teams within the SEC, and with other state and federal agencies, to coordinate policy responses to market and legal developments.

"Sean has been an indispensable asset to the Commission as deputy chief of staff, taking on a wide portfolio involving some of the most important and complex issues the agency handles," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "America's investors and markets will continue to benefit from his capable leadership, consensus-oriented approach, and excellent judgment."

"I am grateful to Chairman Clayton for the opportunity to continue to serve the Commission in this new role," said Mr. Memon. "It truly is a privilege to be a part of the incredible team that is the SEC. I look forward to continuing to work together with the Chairman, Commissioners, and my colleagues to promote the long-term interests of Main Street investors and the strength and integrity of our markets."

Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Memon practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he advised clients in regulatory and transactional matters, including with respect to capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. Mr. Memon also advised companies on matters involving financial technology and the development of new products and services.

Previously, Mr. Memon was a member of the Finance and Acquisitions department at Time Warner Inc., where he worked on long-term business planning efforts and performed quantitative valuation and financial impact analysis for potential new business initiatives and transactions. Prior to Time Warner, Mr. Memon was an analyst in the technology investment banking groups of Raymond James & Associates and Morgan Stanley & Co., where he worked with companies on capital raising activities and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Memon received his J.D. and MBA degrees from Duke University and an A.B. in economics from Harvard College.