Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Bryan Wood has been named the agency's Deputy Chief of Staff.

Mr. Wood has served as the Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs (OLIA) since June 2017, where he acts as the agency's primary congressional liaison and provides advice to the Chairman, Commissioners, and SEC staff on legislative, policy, strategic, and operational matters. During his tenure as OLIA Director, Mr. Wood has managed the agency's congressional engagement, including the appropriations process, legislative amendments to the federal securities laws, and congressional testimony, advised on rulemakings implementing congressional mandates, and aided four Commissioner nominees in Senate confirmations. Mr. Wood also coordinated interactions with other government agencies and serves as the Chairman's deputy on the Federal Housing Finance Oversight Board and the Financial Stability Oversight Board.

"Bryan has skillfully steered the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs through events both expected and unexpected during his tenure," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "His deep knowledge of government, from Congress to the Commission to the FHFA and other bodies, will serve the agency well."

Mr. Wood added, "The past two years have been a tremendous experience to work with and learn from the many dedicated professionals at the SEC, including the exceptional team the Chairman has assembled in his office. I am honored by the opportunity and excited to continue serving with Chairman Clayton, the Commissioners and the talented staff to advance the SEC's important mission."

Prior to joining the agency, Mr. Wood spent 10 years on Capitol Hill, most recently as Senior Advisor and Counsel at the House Financial Services Committee. Mr. Wood received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude. He received his B.A. from the University of Virginia.