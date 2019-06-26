The "Europe Optoelectronics Market Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Optoelectronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2018 to 2024

Optoelectronics or photoelectric components are semiconductor devices which can either produce light or can react to it. The demand for optoelectronics will increase in the region owing to an increase in the demand for smartphones and consumer electronics. Furthermore, the increasing automotive production will further fuel the demand for optoelectronics in the segment.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Renesas Electronics, and NXP Semiconductors among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Europe Optoelectronics Market By Type

5.1. CMOS Image Sensors

5.2. Ccd Image Sensors

5.3. Lamps

5.4. Laser Storage Pick-Ups

5.5. Displays

5.6. Couplers

5.7. Others

6. Europe Optoelectronics Market By End-User Industries

6.1. Communication

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Manufacturing

7. Europe Optoelectronics Market By Country

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Analysis And Benchmarking

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Samsung Group

TE Connectivity

TDK Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

