SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as "Top Rated All-in-One Marketing Tool for 2019" by TrustRadius

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2019 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Top Rated All-in-One Marketing Tool for 2019 on TrustRadius, the widely-respected B2B software technology review platform.

"SharpSpring has earned a Top Rated award for all-in-one marketing platforms," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based entirely on customer feedback. Reviewers of SharpSpring praise its intuitive forms builder, easy-to-use visual workflow designer for setting up automation flows, and its unique 'Life of the Lead' and Visitor ID features that provide insights into visitor activity."

TrustRadius categorizes All-in-One Marketing tools as those that "typically offer several online marketing functions as an integrated package," often including marketing automation, CRM, content management (including blogging), SEO, social media marketing and e-commerce.

"Our vision for SharpSpring has always been to empower agencies and small- and medium-sized businesses by creating a powerful marketing and sales platform that is both easy-to-use and affordable," SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson said. "This award is an affirmation of our team's work to make marketing automation available to everyone, and we couldn't be more proud, or more thankful for our customers' feedback."

Earlier this year, SharpSpring was also named by TrustRadius as a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2019. Products qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Top Rated Marketing Automation Software list stood out from more than 100 platforms listed on TrustRadius' site for that category.

Some of the most recent comments on TrustRadius about SharpSpring:

"If anyone is seeking a platform that can be commanded and benefit their company quickly, I would highly recommend taking the time to research and add this to their services to assist in the success of their company. The ease of switching over to SharpSpring from another platform helped us to dive right in."

- Amy Cottrell, Phimation Strategy Group

"SharpSpring is amazing for doing a deep-dive into how your leads are behaving and interacting with your marketing materials. When you set up lead scoring, you or a salesperson can set up auto-notifications when a lead reaches a certain score. You can then visit that lead's profile and view the 'Life of the Lead.' This allows for very strategic communications from a salesperson to convert a lead to a client."

- Sarah Harris, The Write Shop

"SharpSpring is a full-featured marketing automation platform that is within reach of most small businesses due to its cost and ease of use. It has features to satisfy both large and small businesses and can be customized for any industry. We have successfully implemented SharpSpring with small businesses that tried other marketing automation platforms in the past but left due to the costs and complexity of the platforms. Business owners are amazed at how easy SharpSpring is to use."

- Gary Shouldis, 3Bug MediaMarketing and Advertising

Since they launched in 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of the best B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Established in 2013, TrustRadius has become the most trusted site for B2B software reviews. Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

