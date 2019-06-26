Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), an engine of MedTech innovation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Moshe Katzenelson as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

For over 25 years Mr. Katzenelson has played a pivotal role in the advancement of high-tech innovation in Israel's burgeoning technology industry and bringing that innovation to international markets through business development leadership. As Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, Moshe will lead Relay's business development team in the global expansion of Relay assets and the search for new technologies to be developed into innovative product offerings. Moshe will also be responsible for selling the rights to such products to global MedTech players.

"Moshe's track record of leadership, successful business development and international expansion, will be highly beneficial to the advancement of Relay's technologies and group of companies, as demonstrated by his leadership at the Incubator of the Technion Institute in Israel and in his most recent role, where he built the Trendlines accelerator in Singapore," said Lahav Gil, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "Moshe brings to Relay unprecedented access to Tel Aviv's technology and innovation ecosystem, as well as access to the venture financing community in Israel and strategic MedTech companies in Europe. He is also connected to the Israeli networks for agriculture and cannabis related technology innovation and commercialization hubs which will be valuable to our Glow Lifetech venture with Agraflora Organics. We are very excited and pleased to welcome Moshe into the Relay Medical family."

"Relay's capabilities and business model are unique and exciting, and I look forward to working with Relay's excellent team on making a mark on the MedTech industry," said Moshe Katzenelson, SVP Global Business Development

Over the span of his career as an international medtech executive Mr. Katzenelson has led, invested in and actively nurtured start-up companies, much of that time as CEO of LabOne Ventures and Technion Seed - two early-stage investment firms in Israel. An engineer by background, and holding an MBA from the Tel-Aviv university, Moshe also gained much experience in project management and global business development, having successfully led such work for several leading companies, most recent of which were Netafim (a pioneer and global leader in irrigation solutions) and the Trendlines Group - one of Israel's most prestigious seed investment firms - where he was responsible for the firm's international expansion, and most notably the establishing of an "incubator" for investing in and nurturing medical device ventures in Singapore. Moshe operates from Israel, where he strengthens Relay's global reach to innovators and leading MedTech companies in Europe and Asia.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an evolving "Integrated MedTech Accelerator" headquartered in Toronto, Canada, acquiring early-stage technologies and inventions, advancing and preparing them for pre-commercial acquisitions in the HealthTech marketplace. By integrating the funding, development and exit process into one organization led and managed by one expert team, Relay Medical is building the capacity to accelerate and transact technologies with high efficiency and grow into a leading engine for MedTech innovation in the global HealthTech marketplace.

