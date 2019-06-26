Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Holli Heiles Pandol has been named Director of the agency's Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Ms. Pandol will advise the Chairman, Commissioners, and SEC staff on legislative matters, provide technical assistance on securities-related legislation to congressional committees and staff, assist in preparing SEC testimony for congressional hearings, and coordinate with other government entities.

"I have had many opportunities to work with Holli as we have advocated for the agency's mission on Capitol Hill over the past several years, and I am happy that she will continue her service to our markets and investors in her new position," said Chairman Jay Clayton.

Ms. Pandol added, "I am honored and excited to serve in this new role. I look forward to continuing to work with Congress, the Chairman, the Commission, and its dedicated staff to help advance the interests of Main Street investors and support the integrity of our markets."

Ms. Pandol previously served in the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs as Senior Counsel. Before joining the SEC, Ms. Pandol spent over five years on Capitol Hill, most recently as Counsel at the House Financial Services Committee. Previously, she served as Senior Advisor and Counsel to Rep. French Hill, and Legislative Director and Tax Counsel to former Rep. Tim Griffin.

Ms. Pandol received her B.S.B.A in finance and accounting, magna cum laude, and J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Arkansas, and LL.M. in Taxation, with distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center.