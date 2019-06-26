UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful placement of a 30-year €500 Mn bond offering

Paris, Amsterdam, June 26, 2019





Press release





Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the successful placement of a 30-year €500 Mn bond offering

URW today successfully priced a €500 Mn senior bond offering, with a 30-year maturity and a 1.75% fixed coupon.

URW is the first REIT to issue 30-year notes in the Euro bond market. The rate of 1.75% reflects the lowest coupon ever for a Euro issue of this maturity by a corporate issuer, which shows the confidence of the credit market in URW's balance sheet and performance.

The net proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes and will further extend URW's debt maturity profile at attractive conditions.









For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com









About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events, and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. The Group has a development pipeline of €11.9 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and from an A2 rating from Moody's.

