Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2019) - iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announced today that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, an aggregate of 2,990,000 shares have been granted to directors, officers and consultants as incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, ending on June 26, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

Email: investor@imining.com

Website: www.imining.com

Contact: Robert Eadie

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45930