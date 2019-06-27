Thales launches its new solution, Gemalto Instant Connect, a true out-of-the-box mobile subscription experience for eSIM-equipped devices.

Users can now benefit from an automatic connection to a mobile network without the need of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

OEMs and mobile operators will reduce costs and gain time as this new solution simplifies logistics, manufacturing and processes.

Thales announces the launch of Gemalto Instant Connect, a pioneering connectivity solution to simplify the connection of eSIM-enabled devices on a mobile network. While users are spared the inconvenience of establishing a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection to kick-start their mobile experience, OEMs and mobile operators can now provision devices with mobile connectivity at their first use, and not during manufacturing, saving both time and cost.

Connected PCs and laptops will be the first devices to integrate this faster and more efficient approach to out-of-the-box connectivity for eSIMs. Going forwards, a wide array of OEMs and mobile operators stand to benefit from the solution, which is fully compliant with the latest GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specifications. Between 2018 and 2022, an estimated 2.3 billion eSIM-compliant consumer devices will be shipped worldwide1

To date, eSIM-equipped devices have had to rely on some form of primary connectivity before they are able to activate a full mobile subscription, either via a Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or other temporary connections. These solutions were naturally inconvenient for either customers or manufacturers.

In contrast, Gemalto Instant Connect leverages a revolutionary connectivity mechanism which allows mobile operators to remotely and automatically provide a mobile subscription to any genuinely offline eSIM-enabled device. Users can now activate their device in the same way as they are used to with conventional smartphone SIM cards. OEMs can in turn simplify their supply chain and shorten production time. This solution is compliant with existing remote eSIM management solutions, such as Subscription Management Discovery Service2

"Qualcomm is excited to see the Gemalto Instant Connect solution eSIM and its potential to simplify eSIM sourcing for OEMs and the ability to quickly connect Snapdragon powered Always connected PCs and other devices for consumers and enterprise."

Miguel Nunes, Sr. Director Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies3

"PCs with LTE connectivity improve a user's experience by giving them productivity wherever they are, and we have a longstanding relationship with Thales to help realize this goal. Extending this collaboration will enable easy integration of truly instantaneous mobile connectivity into all Windows PCs. We look forward to the first wave of devices incorporating Instant Connect technology accelerating this exciting transformation."

Shai Guday, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Corp

"We're excited to be supporting the innovation behind the Gemalto Instant Connect solution today, as we've been a front-runner in the industry for nearly four years already, offering eSIM based secure cellular connectivity for laptops and tablets worldwide. Consumers will discover Ubigi4, their personal instant-on connectivity service, brought to them by Transatel!"

Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transatel a member company of NTT group

"By sparing OEMs and operators the need to pre-load a bootstrap, and users the hassle of having Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection when they first turn on their new device, Gemalto Instant Connect sweeps aside the final obstacles to seamless mobile subscription activation via an eSIM. As a result, it is even easier to seed consumer markets with devices characterized by their effortless mobile connectivity."

Emmanuel Unguran, EVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions, Thales

Gemalto solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. Gemalto's technologies and services authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling businesses and governments to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

About Thales

The people we all rely on to make the world go round they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales reported sales of €19 billion in 2018.

