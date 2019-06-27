ALSO Holding AG: ALSO buys IoT platform provider

With the acquisition of the IoT platform specialist AllThingsTalk, ALSO continues to expand its technological expertise and its IoT (Internet of Things) offering. The company's platform facilitates the acquisition, aggregation, visualisation and evaluation of machine and sensor data. This enables vendors, network providers, ISVs, system integrators and resellers to offer tailor-made solutions for their IoT projects to companies in various industrial sectors

EMMEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / The use of IoT platforms for the implementation of Industry 4.0 projects has a key role to play in ensuring the future competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). With the acquisition of AllThingsTalk, we will further expand our expertise as a solution provider in this important field and help our partners make their customers IoT-ready and monetize their products and services more effectively. We are thus addressing a fast-growing market that will reach a revenue volume of EUR 180 billion in Europe by 2023.

AllThingsTalk's IoT platform is a solution that can be used for various scenarios and tasks in the IoT environment. It enables the provision, management and control of devices, applications and services as well as the use of analysis and security tools. Among other things, the platform offers an environment for agile rapid prototyping, for the roll-out of connected products and for visualization tools.

By including the platform in its portfolio, ALSO is strengthening its IoT Business Unit, founded in 2016, and offering its current and future partners a comprehensive ecosystem - from value-added distributors to sensor manufacturers, telecommunications and software providers to service resellers - as well as a promising option to integrate their products and services into individual IoT platform solutions and market them more comprehensively.

A further step in the coming months is the integration of the AllThingsTalk IoT platform into the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. That will enable resellers to offer consumption-based subscription and billing models for different products, services and benefits alike. «With our successful ALSO Cloud platform, Ludium's virtualization platform and AllThingsTalk's new IoT platform, ALSO is becoming a powerful technology provider», notes Gustavo Möller-Hergt on the development of his company.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20190627en.pdf

Contact person ALSO Holding AG:

Ketchum Pleon GmbH

Manuela Rost-Hein

Phone: +49 211 9541 2160

E-Mail: also.press@ketchumpleon.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 18 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at https://also.com

Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in "special situations". With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://www.droege-group.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ELLAFDGRIL

SOURCE: ALSO Holding AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550101/ALSO-buys-IoT-platform-provider