Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests a property in Uppsala for SEK 258 million

Klövern divests a part of the property Fyrislund 6:6 in Uppsala Business Park for an underlying property value of SEK 258 million. The detached unit encompasses around 17,500 sq.m. of the property's total land area of 415,000 sq.m. The building encompasses approximately 9,500 sq.m. of laboratory and industrial premises. The buyer takes over the building completely vacant.

Transfer of possession will preliminarily be during the third quarter of 2019.

Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment