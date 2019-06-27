Stockholm, June 27, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Inzile AB's shares (short name: INZILE) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Inzile belongs to the consumer goods sector and is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Inzile is a clean tech company with the clear purpose to drive change in the work vehicle sector. The company develops fossil-free electrical vehicles that meet the highest demands in driver safety and environmental standards, and the team behind the company is made up of some of Scandinavia's leading authorities in fossil-free vehicles, digitalization, manufacturing and sourcing. Inzile was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Västervik, Sweden. "We at Inzile are very excited and will do our best to live up to the expectations from our new shareholders as a company listed on Nasdaq First North, and we are very proud of the great interest to participate in Inzile's offering", said Ragnar Åhgren, CEO of Inzile. "We believe that the listing of Inzile's shares will help to promote and accelerate our continued expansion and production, and lead to an increased interest from both investors and customers." "We welcome Inzile to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of clean tech companies leveraging the public market as a platform for growth, and today's listing of Inzile underlines that trend." Inzile AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com