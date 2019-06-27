ADVA Optical Networking SE: Axians UK selects ADVA to deliver risk-free NFV solutions

Virtual hosting service built on carrier-class Ensemble suite enables rapid access to industry-leading ecosystem of VNFs

London, UK. June 27, 2019. ADVAto provide its customers with risk-free access to network functions virtualization (NFV) services. Deployed as a managed platform for hosting virtual network functions (VNFs) and user applications at customer sites, the technology enables enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to rapidly harness the benefits of virtualization with minimal upfront investment. Axians UK is leveraging ADVA Ensemble software as part of an open managed hosting service that will support standard applications such as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and firewalls, as well as any other network functions or customer applications.

"With this solution, we're empowering our customers with a hosting platform that enables them to dynamically select and manage VNFs. No longer will they have to replace hardware at multiple sites when they change IT or network applications. Now they can access the Axians customer portal to control the customer-located managed hosting platform. This is especially important for our customers with an international footprint, especially the Tier 2 and 3 CSPs, financial institutions, logistics and retail verticals," said Russell Crampin, managing director, Axians UK. "As a part of this offering we'll start with at least two qualified suppliers for SD-WAN, two for firewall and two for the hosting servers, and grow all of those later. ADVA's Ensemble technology perfectly supports our vision of customer choice."

The Axians UK managed hosting service removes all risk and unnecessary cost, making NFV available to a wide range of customers. It leverages key elements of the Ensemble suite, including Ensemble Connector deployed at the customer site to provide advanced networking at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access and Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality. Ensemble Connector also features zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. With the open and vendor-neutral Ensemble platform, Axians UK's customers have the freedom to mix and match their choice of hardware and software components. The service also offers access to the most comprehensive library of VNFs, including some of the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products.

"The cloud is driving technology innovation for networking, and this means openness and choice. By harnessing our Ensemble software, Axians UK is offering businesses and CSPs a way to achieve the efficiency and flexibility benefits of NFV with only minimal investment and virtually zero risk," commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Axians UK wants to give their customers freedom to select the most advanced and appropriate technology for their needs. Our Ensemble software delivers exactly that by providing easy access to over 50 commercial VNFs as well as the largest set of supported compute platforms. With a full set of field-tested operational features, our solution also enables ease of deployment at a global scale."

