Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Develops Sales Management System

Extensive Consultation with Retailers and Sales Team Leads to Custom Solution that will Expedite Product Ordering, Delivery and Tracking

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) has advanced its go to market strategy with the implementation of a customized technology platform that will allow the Company to scale growth in specific markets and expand to new markets efficiently.

"In preparation for the launch of our flagship brand, it has been a top priority to develop and implement a system to not only support production, sales and distribution, but to do so in a way that makes it easier for our customers and sales team to connect in a way that will be a sales feature for us and grow loyalty," said Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO.

Weekend is implementing an enterprise CRM, sales order and inventory management system in order to streamline and gain efficiency in its B2B sales and fulfilment process. By implementing a modern, best-of-breed system, Weekend is providing its customers a frictionless ordering experience, while empowering its sales team to visualize its sales pipeline, predict upcoming orders, and ensuring its fulfilment centers maintain adequate product inventory to meet upcoming demand.

Weekend Sales Management System Highlights:

Fully integrated, tailored customer relationship management, sales and inventory system

Frictionless ordering experience

Sales team provided with predictive analytics

Inventory management to ensure fulfilment on timely basis

Scalable model to support expansion

"We have approached this development with the goal of providing a best of breed system that will differentiate the experience retailers have with our company and our products, making it more efficient and easier to work with us, with the ultimate goal of selling more product," added Mr. Backus. "We have done so with the mandate to develop a system that can be proven in Washington State and be scaled to new states as we expand over the coming months."



For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, Interim President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Weekend Unlimited Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550065/Weekend-Unlimited-Develops-Sales-Management-System