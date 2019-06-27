Acarix AB: Acarix CADScorSystem included in NICE guidelines (UK)

Press release

Malmö June 27, 2019

Acarix CADScorSystem included in NICE guidelines (UK)

Acarix AB (publ) (ACARIX: FN Stockholm) today announced that the CADScorSystem has been included as a first line investigation for ruling out suspected stable Coronary Artery Disease by the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The CADScorSystem was included in the updated NICE guidelines, published as of June 2019.

"To be included in the NICE guidelines is a tremendous achievement for Acarix. NICE is a highly respected national guidance and advisory body to improve health and social care. The inclusion in the UK guidelines gives our system important additional acknowledgement. This also supports our continuous market development activities," said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix. The inclusion in UK guidelines will further support the work towards reimbursement in the UK. "Every year more than USD 4.5 bn is spent on corresponding diagnostics and with CADscor System we believe we can improve cost efficiency".

From a market perspective the inclusion in the NICE guidelines will allow Acarix to accelerate its strategy of introducing CADScor in the UK. Acarix will now initiate negotiations with National Health Services, England, and clinical commissioning groups (CCG) to support the use of CADScor as first line evaluation aid.

The recommendations by NICE are based on careful consideration and review of clinical evidence supporting the method. When exercising their judgement, health care professionals are expected to take the NICE guidelines fully into account, alongside the individual needs, preferences and values of their patients.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO

E-mail per.persson@acarix.com

Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Acarix is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm.

Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on June 27, 2019 at 10.30 (CET).

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix's CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than 8 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. See more at www.acarix.com.

Attachment