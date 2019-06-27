Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

(The "Company")

27 June 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Twelfth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 23 August 2019 at 11:45am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001