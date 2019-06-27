Guident Ltd.: Guident Ltd Acquires Additional IP for Remote Control of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones to Enhance Safety

SILICON VALLEY, CA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Guident Ltd, the developer of software apps for autonomous vehicles and drones, announces it has acquired the exclusive intellectual property (IP) license to U.S. Patent No. 9,964,948 B2 entitled "Remote Control and Concierge Service for an Autonomous Transit Vehicle Fleet," from Florida International University.

This important patent describes methods for assisting Autonomous Vehicles (AV's) by using their sensor inputs in coordination with a remote control center with the ability to operate a vehicle or drone from anywhere in the world.

The Autonomous Vehicle (AV) can send its sensory input information to the control center in real-time and the control center operator can take over operation of the vehicle, enabling it to navigate in a variety of difficult situations such as heavy weather, crowded and dangerous traffic scenarios, accident prevention and remediation, and off-grid and last mile package delivery.

"We are pleased to announce that Guident has acquired the exclusive license to U.S. Patent 9,964,948 B2. This patent deals with the operation and control of autonomous vehicles and drones and describes methods and systems for assisting these vehicles remotely, to increase safety and help to bridge the gap towards Level 5 autonomy," said Harald Braun, Chairman of Guident.



Remote-control AV simulation. Source: Guident Ltd, Vira Mylyan-Monastyrska and Ibnu Alias / Shutterstock.com

The autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach US $65 billion by 2027 and the drone logistics and transportation market is projected to reach US $29 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2022 to 2027.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) recently conducted a survey in which 43% of respondents indicated that a key perceived disadvantage of AV relates to safety concerns. Guident is seeking to help address these concerns by developing Apps and IP that allow users of AV's and drones to control their vehicles remotely when required.

Many leading companies in various industries have been developing and testing their own versions of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones. Industry players such as Tesla, Inc (TSLA), Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), LYFT Inc (LYFT), United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS), FedEx Corporation (FDX), and Google's Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) with two of its subsidiaries Waymo LLC and Wing Aviation LLC, just to name a few.

Recently, the United States Postal Service (USPS) started a long-haul test for transporting mail using self-driving trucks, to help address driver shortages and reduce delivery times and costs. Walmart Inc (WMT) and The Kroger Co (KR) also announced they are piloting grocery delivery via autonomous vehicles to reduce delivery costs, narrow delivery windows, make products more accessible and save time for their customers. Amazon (AMZN) recently began field-testing a small self-driving package delivery drone called the Amazon Scout and Domino's Pizza, Inc (DPZ) and Nuro will launch autonomous delivery service to certain online customers in the Houston area later this year.

All of these AV's and drone delivery applications could potentially benefit from having a remote-controlled center take over operation of these vehicles when necessary, to prevent or address difficult situations and safety concerns and improve customer satisfaction.

"Safety is always a key concern with any new technology. It is our belief that Guident's new back-up control system technology will improve the safety, utility and consumer adoption of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, now and well into the future," says Braun.

Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the utility, safety and enjoyment of autonomous vehicles (AV) and drones. Using its proprietary intellectual property (IP), Guident is developing Apps and IP that allow users of AV's to dispatch or control their vehicles remotely.

