Subscription rights in NPinvestor.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 1 July 2019. As of the same date, DK0060827269 (NPINV) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061144235 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: NPinvestor.com, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:1 Shareholders in NPinvestor.com will be allocated 1 subscription right per existing share. 1 subscription right is needed to subscribe for 1 new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 1 July - 12 July 2019 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175685 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NPinvestor.com A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 3,772,887 new shares of DKK 0.10 and maximum 6,288,145 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 2.00 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 3 July - 16 July 2019, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, tel. + 46 40 200 255 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=729935