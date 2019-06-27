Ctrip: 'TrainPal' App Launches New Functions to Help Train Travellers Save Even More.

TrainPal, Britain's prominent rail-ticketing app, offers Flexible Spilt Ticketing

LONDON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrainPal, a no booking fee rail-ticketing app, has launched new functions to help travellers save even more on their train journeys in Britain. The new updates have expanded the initial split ticketing to offer further Flexible split ticketing options.



Flexible split ticketing, similar to the Fixed split ticketing, offers a further choice of travel times and routes. For example, a traveller traveling from Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston* is offered further time flexible options. With the Fixed split ticketing they can save £39 by splitting tickets and purchasing Manchester Piccadilly - Nuneaton, Nuneaton - London Euston. Travellers can stay on the same train and will enjoy the same journey. With the new Flexible split ticketing option a traveller can save £135 by making a 47 minute stop in Stoke on Trent. Flexible split ticketing offers travellers a "stopover" option for their train travel. Flexible split ticketing has increased the success rate of split ticketing on TrainPal to over 70%. In short, by using TrainPal, 7 out of 10 customers will be able to find a split ticket option for their journey, allowing travellers to find cheaper options.

TrainPal offers electronic tickets on all routes supporting e/mobile ticketing saving the time and hassle of having to queue to collect tickets. Travellers can go directly to the departing platform and use their mobile phone. Another one of TrainPal's strengths is its 24/7 customer service, enabling customer support at any time and day.

TrainPal is available powered by Ctrip, the world's second largest online travel agency, and has been accredited by National Rail. TrainPal's exclusive smart engine and algorithm work to offer train travellers the cheapest rail tickets available in Britain at the touch of a button.

Amy Wei, Head of TrainPal, said: "TrainPal is continuously working to improve its technology to make train traveller simple. As a mobile-first app dedicated to offer flexible split ticketing, we want to make sure we are able to offer further options to our users. With our Flexible Split Ticketing function we have updated the algorithms to find the best possible travel options for all customers."

*based on search from Manchester Picadilly to London Euston, May 23rd 08:30, Original price £148

TrainPal facts



TrainPal train bookings have grown 231 times since the launch in February 2018

An average new user will purchase 5.6 tickets within the first two months of use

Biggest Total Saver: One customer saved a total of £2160.20 by using the Split Ticketing function

Heaviest split ticket user: 80 orders over 6 months with a total savings of £1950.25.

7 out of 10 users will be able to find a Split ticket option on their train journey

Biggest single saving order: One customer saved £493.30 on a train journey for two (Original price: £702.10, split ticket price: £208.80, Durham to Cwmbran, Anytime return, 2 Adults, 6/13/2019)

About TrainPal

TrainPal is a no booking fee rail-ticketing app owned by Ctrip Group and accredited by National Rail. Ctrip Group is a NASDAQ listed company since 2003 (NASDAQ: CTRP) with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world. Ctrip Group has signed an agreement with Evolvi Rail Systems to enable the sales of UK rail tickets on TrainPal.

