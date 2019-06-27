Immunicum's investment case has transformed over the course of 2018. The funding of SEK351m gross (in a direct and subsequent rights issue) raised in Q418 allows the company to be more ambitious and finance R&D for the lead product, immune primer ilixadencel, through to 2021. The strategy stays unchanged, which is to accumulate as much clinical proof-of-concept data in combinations with checkpoint inhibitors and other anti-cancer therapies before seeking an out-licensing (2020). The fund-raise ensures cash reach to late 2021, including publication of the results from the Phase II MERECA and the Phase Ib/II ILIAD trials and potential updates on partnering activities. Our valuation has increased to SEK2.0bn or SEK21.7 (vs SEK15.1/share previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...