National Milk Records Plc - NEX Exchange Company of the Year

27 June 2019

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

("NMR", the "Company", or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

NEX Exchange Company of the Year

NMR, the leading UK supplier of dairy and livestock services, is pleased to announce that is has been named the NEX Exchange Company of the Year at the Small Cap Awards, hosted last night.

The Small Cap Awards provide the opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of smaller quoted companies, and the category, The NEX Exchange Company of the Year, celebrates the work, performance and growth of companies listed on the NEX Exchange.

Andy Warne, Managing Director, commented:

"This gives us great pleasure to receive this award and the acknowledgement from the industry of NMR's continued success to deliver on its strategy and drive value for our shareholders. We continue to implement our growth strategy through investment in our core services as well as any adjacent opportunities that will add value to the Group.

"The evening was a great celebration of not only our work but of the achievements of all those nominated. On behalf of the board I would like to thank all our members of staff, our pool of self-employed milk recorders and all those connected with the company for their talent and dedication over the years."

About NMR

NMR is the leading supplier of essential management information to the UK dairy supply chain. Through a team of self-employed milk-recorders, it collects and tests milk samples for approximately 50% of the UK's two million cows. In addition, its laboratories provide payment testing and disease testing services for Britain's milk processors. NMR has a joint-venture laboratory in the Republic of Ireland providing similar services to farmers and processors across the whole of Ireland. Another division of the Group is a livestock traceability business, Nordic Star, which services the UK dairy and beef sectors.

For further information please contact:

NMR plc

Andy Warne, Managing Director

+44-7970-009141

andywa@nmrp.com

Mark Frankcom, Finance Director

+44-7458-002444

markfr@nmrp.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Duncan Vasey

Mark Anwyl

+44-20-7220-9796

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Megan Ray

Rachael Brooks

+44-20-7138-3204