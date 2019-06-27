ZEAL Network SE ( -) ZEAL Network SE: POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 18 JANUARY 2019 27-Jun-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE Annual General Meeting ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today (27 June 2019) approved all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 27 June 2019 NUM RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES % of VOTES BER FOR AGAINST TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED NAME 01 Receive 15,158 99.79 31,687 0.21 15,190 67.83% 5,467 the ,730 ,417 reports and accounts of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018 02 Approve 14,336 94.36 857,252 5.64 15,193 67.84% 2,016 the ,616 ,868 directors' remunerati on report 03 Approve 14,381 94.65 812,117 5.35 15,193 67.84% 2,734 the ,033 ,150 directors' remunerati on policy 04 Re-appoint 15,103 99.73 40,351 0.27 15,144 67.62% 51,848 Peter ,685 ,036 Steiner as a member of the Supervisor y Board 05 Re-appoint 14,592 96.35 552,225 3.65 15,144 67.62% 51,648 Thorsten ,011 ,236 Hehl as a member of the Supervisor y Board 06 Re-appoint 14,191 93.70 953,367 6.30 15,144 67.62% 51,358 Oliver ,159 ,526 Jaster as a member of the Supervisor y Board 07 Re-appoint 13,740 90.73 1,403,94 9.27 15,144 67.62% 51,148 Jens ,792 4 ,736 Schumann as a member of the Supervisor y Board 08 Appoint 15,175 99.88 18,708 0.12 15,193 67.84% 2,044 Andreas de ,032 ,740 Maizière as a member of the Supervisor y Board 09 Appoint 14,753 97.12 438,073 2.88 15,191 67.83% 4,557 Marc ,254 ,327 Peters as a member of the Supervisor y Board 10 Re-appoint 14,752 97.09 441,589 2.91 15,194 67.84% 1,743 Ernst & ,552 ,141 Young LLP as auditors 11 Authorise 15,153 99.73 41,370 0.27 15,194 67.84% 1,363 the ,151 ,521 Supervisor y Board to determine the auditors' remunerati on 12 Extend the 15,174 99.93 10,519 0.07 15,184 67.80% 10,996 authorisat ,369 ,888 ion to sell shares in the Company held as treasury shares NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: RAG TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 11603 EQS News ID: 832197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

