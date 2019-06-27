Brave's Chief Scientist Dr. Ben Livshits Joins Blockchain Privacy Startup Ki Foundation As an Advisor

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / The Ki Foundation announced today that Dr. Ben Livshits, Chief Scientist of Brave Software and an associate professor at Imperial College London, is joining the foundation as an Advisor. Dr. Livshits' experience at Brave, the company behind the privacy-oriented Brave Browser, will be an essential part of ongoing development efforts at the Ki Foundation. Ki provides an ecosystem that allows the Blockchain industry to tap into decentralized resources, and end-users to connect to the digital world around them without sacrificing their security and privacy online.

Dr. Livshits brings extensive experience and expertise to Ki, his background spans both the private sector and academia, contributing to his expansive knowledge within the privacy arena. As Chief Scientist at Brave Software, Dr. Livshits was responsible for establishing and leading the company's Research Team. Brave Browser is specially constructed to detect trackers and block ads while containing many privacy-oriented features designed to protect users from online data collection.

His work involved research in complex fields including machine learning, security, privacy technology, performance, and reliability applied to web technology. Outside of Brave, Dr. Livshits has been conferred the rank of Reader at the Imperial College London, while he also serves as an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington and a Research Fellow at the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies. In addition to his current roles in the private sector and academia, he is also the author of over 100 published academic papers with an h-index of 40, as well as a holder for dozens of patents.

The Ki Foundation uses blockchain to build a decentralized ecosystem allowing users to take advantage of many quality of life technologies without exposing themselves to intrusive data collection. The Ki ecosystem is comprised of the Ki Blockchain and the Ki Device, which together tackle privacy issues at major web access points and IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

The Ki Blockchain emphasizes open development and scalable resource sharing while the Ki Device, uses a blockchain-based operating system to provide home services and decentralized application access while respecting users' privacy, all powered through the Ki utility token.

On the news of Dr. Livshits joining the Ki Foundation, CEO & Founder Réda Berrehili commented: "I am excited to welcome Dr. Livshits into the Ki Foundation. His knowledge and proven expertise garnered through his academic experience and work with Brave will allow us to fulfill the Ki vision and safeguard our users' privacy."

Dr. Livshits draws upon his extensive knowledge of the blockchain field-Brave's work includes its own Basic Attention Token, a popular cryptocurrency-as well as his vast expertise in the fields of cybersecurity and privacy. He also strongly believes in the Ki Foundation's work and goals. His expertise will be vital as the Ki Foundation embarks on a new fundraising round to expand its product portfolio and further develop technology initially focused on serving the travel market, as well as ensuring product-market-fit.

About joining the Ki team, Dr. Livshits noted: "Ki Foundation is one of the most exciting projects there focuses on both blockchain and user privacy. With the focus of hardware and a strong leadership team, Ki has a strong opportunity to leapfrog ahead of the competition".

About Ki Foundation

Established in 2016, the Ki Foundation endeavors to build a new, more privacy-oriented and decentralized digital experience, focused primarily on tackling privacy challenges arising from centralized internet access points and IoT devices. The company has constructed infrastructure and accompanying blockchain layer designed to connect with its smart home pods, fashioning a mesh network that runs on KiOS based on Android open-source project. The network is capable of hosting decentralized applications and services while empowering privacy-conscious users to retain control over their personal data.

For more information, visit https://foundation.ki/.

Contact

For Ki Foundation

MarketAcross PR

Dan Edelstein

+972-545-464-238

pr@marketacross.com

SOURCE: Ki Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550109/Braves-Chief-Scientist-Dr-Ben-Livshits-Joins-Blockchain-Privacy-Startup-Ki-Foundation-As-an-Advisor