Veolia Environnement has finalised the annual update of its 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program

The base prospectus (granted visa n°19-298 by the AMF on 25th June 2019) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com ("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent in Paris (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

