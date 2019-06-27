EXCHANGE NOTICE, 27 JUNE 2019 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ The ownership of all shares of Kotipizza Group Oyj has been transferred to the redeemer, Orkla ASA, in the redemption process. The shares of Kotipizza Group Oyj will be listed for the last time on Thursday, 27 June 2019. Identifiers: Trading code: PIZZA ISIN code: FI4000157235 id: 110083 Last listing day: 27 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 27.6.2019 OSAKKEET OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Kotipizza Group Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, Orkla ASA:lle. Kotipizza Group Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla torstaina 27.6.2019. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: PIZZA ISIN-koodi: FI4000157235 id: 110083 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 27.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260