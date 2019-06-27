Smith-Midland Corporation: Maryland DOT Approves J-J Hooks Freestanding MASH-Tested Highway Barriers

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) product announcement.

Maryland State Highway Administration (MDSHA) has approved MASH TL3 tested J-J Hooks temporary precast concrete safety barrier for freestanding installations. Previously, MDSHA approved the MASH-tested J-J Hooks design for restrained (bolted and pinned) installations.

With a complete suite of MASH TL3 tested barrier designs immediately available for use by state and provincial transportation agencies, J-J Hooks is fully entrenched in the MASH-tested (Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware) arena governing the use of highway safety barrier. Easi-Set's J-Hook barrier connection technology continues to maintain a leadership role in innovation for safety and as the "barrier of choice" in the highway construction industry it first garnered with its introduction in 1990. Thirty-six Departments of Transportation across North America have now approved J-J Hooks MASH barrier for use, with more anticipated in the near future.

The freestanding J-J Hooks MASH TL3 barrier now approved in Maryland will be produced by Easi-Set Licensed Producer Smith-Midland and available for rent through their Concrete Safety Systems division in the VA, DC, MD, DE, and northeast WV markets.

More than 14 million linear feet of J-J Hooks barrier have been produced worldwide by over 40 Easi-Set Licensed Producers and installed by countless satisfied roadway construction contractors. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. Visit www.JJHooks.com for more information.

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast concrete products or licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com.

