NOTICE, JUNE 27, 2019 SHARES LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 4,025 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 28, 2019 on First North Finland. Identifiers of LeadDesk Oyj's share: Trading code: LEADD ISIN code: FI4000364120 Orderbook id: 168114 Number of shares: 4,612,923 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 27. KESÄKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET LEADDESK OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET Yhteensä 4 025 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 28. kesäkuuta 2019 First North Finland -markkinapaikalla. LeadDesk Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: LEADD ISIN-koodi: FI4000364120 id: 168114 Osakemäärä: 4 612 923 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260