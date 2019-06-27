Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the continued growth in the US hemp industry, with a specific focus on production and cultivation, as both State and Federal government continue to support and update hemp industry reform and regulations.

The Massachusetts House recently passed a bill to help the State's hemp industry grow and farmers cultivate on agricultural land by allowing farmers with agricultural deed restrictions on their land to grow hemp. The Bill passed in a vote of 152-0. This bill would ultimately expand the definition of agricultural land to include hemp, so farmers could receive the same tax and protection benefits as other farmers.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also recently announced that it expects to have complete federal rules for domestic hemp production by August. Even in some of the states who planned to wait for federal guidance, hemp legislation has moved forward to allow farmers to participate in the 2019 season under the rules of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Canopy Growth Corporation, one of Canada's largest cannabis companies has been anticipating entering into the US hemp/cannabis market for sometime through its acquisition of Acreage Holdings. The company recently reported that its shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed acquisition.

When at full capacity, Canopy Growth's American footprint, largely contracted with American farmers versus owned operations, will cover more than 4000 acres. Nearly half of that entire farming platform will be located in New York State, which will include approximately 1,000 acres of high-CBD hemp, along with an additional 1,000 acres of high-fibre hemp growth.

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) recently announced that it has signed a $109,465,000 contract with Elite Foundation LLC of North Carolina to supply more than 275,000 pounds of premium hemp flower over a period of 15 months. The initial 1000 pounds of product has been approved and purchased.

The contract is the first major deal arising from the previously announced supply chain and co-selling agreement with Oregon-based Easy Street Services Company and J&J Empire, LLC. SinglePoint stands to make a large profit in the deal. Company management believes this deal along with the major success in solar provides the basis to move up to a listed exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE.

According to President Wil Ralston, "Our team, specifically our VP of Sales, Don Smith has worked tirelessly to make this a reality. We believe this is the catalyst toward closing a stream of substantial deals in our pipeline. Not long ago, SinglePoint made a significant commitment to be a major provider in the industrial hemp space; this agreement solidifies our place in the industry. In addition to raw material supply, we are negotiating distribution agreements to place finished goods in retail stores. There is a lot of opportunity in this burgeoning market and we are getting in everywhere we can. Our newest team member, Don Smith is a leader in these efforts."

Don Smith has extensive experience in building startup companies that explode within emerging markets. Prior to joining SinglePoint, Smith spent eight years focused on the advancements in the organic sustainable food industry and its applications to the cultivation and growth of the legal cannabis business. In that time, he co-invented a "vertical cultivation" device. The invention and successful hydroponics business was sold to Greengro Technologies, Inc., where Smith served in various capacities including Chairman and CEO.

BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project that the collective market for CBD sales in the US will surpass $20 billion by 2024 while New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, estimates that the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025. The smokable hemp market currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market, but with a 250% growth from 2017 to 2018, Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, identifies dried and smokable hemp flowers as one of the fastest-growing segments of the CBD market. SinglePoint's bold entry into the hemp flower market positions the company as one of the leading hemp flower wholesalers in the country.

