Global Cryo-Electron Microscope Market to be Worth US$632.30 mn by 2025 as Research in Drug Development Accelerates

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research recently published a report about the global cryo-electron microscope market. The report, titled "Global Cryo-Electron Microscope Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application", presents a detailed discussion about the market. It attempts to understand the complex dynamics present in the market and their impact on its trajectory.

According to the analysts, the global cyro-electron microscope market is expected to be worth US$632.30 mn by the end of 2025 from US$347.14 mn in 2018. During the forecast period of 2019 and 2025, the global market for cryo-electron microscope market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.97%.

Global st Market: Drivers

The global market for cyro-electron microscope market is expected to receive a shot in the arm as it brings in a leap in imaging of complex biological structures. The ability of cyro-electron microscope to provide precise and accurate imaging of complex molecules in their original form and environment has won the market relentless praise. It takes a step further in the imaging sector by providing molecular resolution, which is set to tremendously widen its scope in diagnostics and research. Increasing investments in drug development by pharmaceutical companies has widened the possibilities for global cyro-electron microscope market. These microscopes serve a crucial role in detailing the behavior of biological matter with drugs.

The demand for cryo-electron microscopes is expected to rise as it permits study of biological samples, keeping their native and hydrated structural features intact. Its ability to preserve the sample excellently in the microscope vacuum has also created a positive impact on the global market.

Global Cryo-Electron Microscope Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global cryo-electron microscope market is segmented into 300kV cryo-EM, 200kV cryo-EM, and 120kV cryo-EM. The applications of these cryo-electron microscopes is seen in sectors such as biological science, material science, and others. Analysts anticipate that the demand for cryo-electron microscope will be high in the life sciences segment as they are widely being used for clinical trials, diagnostics, toxicology, and pathology amongst others.

Global Cryo-Electron Microscope Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of regions, the global cryo-electron microscope market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, the report states that North America leads the global market due to a strong healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, well-equipped diagnostic centers and growing number of ongoing clinical trials in the region have given the cyro-electron microscope market a boost.

Report also predicts that Asia Pacific will make an indelible impression on the overall cyro-electron microscope market as research and development industry surges. Rapidly rising medical tourism in the region, especially in the developing countries of India and China, is expected to give the regional market a definite boost.

Global Cryo-Electron Microscope Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global cryo-electron microscope market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL, and Hitachi.

