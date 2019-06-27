KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Opens Distribution Facility in Michigan to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand Across the Midwest Region

Company Sees over 200% Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Increase in Illinois and Michigan from Q1 to Q2

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), announced the development of a new 40,000 square foot distribution facility in Taylor, Michigan. The new facility will support the Company's rapidly growing operations across the Midwest, including Illinois and Michigan, which both recently legalized recreational cannabis.

The facility will serve as the Company's anchor in the Midwest and will include a show room, sampling room and office space for sales and operations teams. With states like Michigan, Illinois and Missouri entering into medical and recreational markets, the new facility will optimize operational efficiencies and enable KushCo to grow customer relationships in the Midwest region.

"We're excited to invest in the infrastructure to support these key markets with boots on the ground in the Midwest and the launch of our new distribution facility in Michigan. This new initiative will expand our footprint and deepen our relationships with operators in the region," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of KushCo Holdings. "Our 215% quarter-over-quarter growth in Michigan is a testament to the potential in the region and our ability to remain a valued partner in the most promising recreational and medical markets across the United States."

Jason Vegotsky, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer, added, "Illinois is a particularly important market for us given our relationships with key MSOs headquartered there, and our investments are already paying off with new customers being onboarded to our platform. An essential aspect of our aggressive expansion strategy is our commitment to strategic investments in regions throughout the country as the legal structure supporting cannabis continues to evolve."

