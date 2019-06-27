Performance Agreement with works council makes investments possible

Groupe PSA confirms its intention to manufacture the new Astra in two plants in Europe, including Rüsselsheim

Next Astra to join Insignia on the manufacturing lines in Rüsselsheim

New Astra to be a strong contributor to Opel brand electrification

Regulatory News:

After the signature of an agreement with the works council and the IG Metall and as mentioned in the PACE! plan, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) will invest in the Rüsselsheim plant and create the sustainability of the site with the production of the next generation Opel Astra as of 2021.

The Astra is traditionally one of Opel's most popular models. The next generation, based on the Groupe PSA EMP2 platform, will also allow the production of an electrified version of the compact class bestseller in Rüsselsheim. The decision was made possible by further improvements of efficiency and competitiveness of the plant. The Opel flagship Insignia will continue to be manufactured in Rüsselsheim as well.

"This is an important step forward for the Rüsselsheim plant. This investment will allow work in two shifts and secure the sustainable future of the Rüsselsheim plant," said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.

The agreement with the social partners allows employees within vehicle production born in and before 1963 to participate in a partial retirement programme. Furthermore, the voluntary programme will be reopened for employees working in vehicle production. According to the agreement, 120 new apprentices per year will be hired in Rüsselsheim in the coming years. With this, the company sets another important example.

"This result shows the determination of all involved stakeholders to come to an outcome that works for all parties. Rüsselsheim will continue to play an important role in the industrial footprint of Groupe PSA," added Lohscheller.

"Increasing competitiveness, efficiency and quality is part of Groupe PSA's production DNA and the Rüsselsheim plant has made major inroads in all of these areas," said Yann Vincent, Executive Vice-President Manufacturing Supply Chain at Groupe PSA. "I count on Rüsselsheim to contribute to the manufacturing of the next generation Opel Astra."

The Opel Astra, which is currently produced in Ellesmere Port (UK) and Gliwice (Poland), has been a permanent fixture in Opel's model range ever since it was introduced as a replacement for the Opel Kadett in 1991 and won the "Car of the Year" award in 2016. The bestseller was already produced in the Rüsselsheim plant between 2009 and 2015.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005479/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media:

Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com

Michael Göntgens +49 (0) 6142 7 54440 michael.goentgens@opel.com