Secures GLP and GMP Compliance Validation and ISO 27001 Security Certification

Riffyn, a global provider of cloud software for scientific process design and data analytics, announced today it has achieved two major compliance-related milestones:

ISO 27001:2013 certification by NQA, an international third-party certification body, and

GLP/GMP compliance validation by a top-10 pharmaceutical customer.

Both accomplishments position Riffyn for routine use in the most demanding high-security and FDA-regulated environments at global enterprises.

"Providing secure, compliant, and uninterrupted business processes for our customers remains our top priority," said Timothy Gardner, CEO and President. "By meeting the highest security standards and regulatory obligations, we help our customers by reducing the barriers to innovation, simplifying the IT landscape, and reducing the costs associated with data integrity and information security."

ISO27001:2013 is one of the most widely recognized and internationally accepted information security standards. To achieve the certification, Riffyn's security compliance was validated by NQA after rigorously demonstrating a systematic and ongoing approach to managing and protecting company and customer data.

Riffyn also announced that it has been validated for GLP/GMP compliant use by a top-10 pharmaceutical company. In doing so, Riffyn demonstrates that it supports the highest quality guidelines for software development, documentation and testing.

"We are extremely proud that we have been recognized and validated for our adherence to FDA and ISO standards," said Gardner. "Riffyn is honored to partner with global leaders and support their goals of inventing medicines, materials, and sustainable biotechnology products for the most challenging needs."

About Riffyn (www.riffyn.com)

Riffyn's pioneering software-as-a-service platform for scientific experimentation solves previously intractable data fragmentation and data sharing problems in R&D organizations. Using patented technology based on "scientific blueprints", Riffyn breaks down data silos to provide deeply integrated data sets for real-time analysis and global access. Riffyn supports eight of the top 15 global biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food technology firms.

