VSBLTY, INC: VSBLTY AMONG SELECT SECURITY TECH FIRMS INVITED TO EXHIBIT AT NBA SECURITY CONFERENCE 2019 VENDOR SUMMIT

Philadelphia, PA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS)(OTC:VSBGF) is among the limited number of firms invited to exhibit at the NBA Security Conference 2019 Vendor Summit at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas June 27 and 28.

"This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate the intersection of marketing and security and the new face of commercial venues and public places," said VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO Jay Hutton who announced the firm's participation in the NBA Security Conference at Booth #207.

VSBLTY is a leading retail software and technology company that offers facial recognition, analytics tools and non-occluded weapon detection using the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision. The VSBLTY technologies provide comprehensive real-time oversight of a venue's perimeter, including identification of both objects and individuals (employees, anonymous fans and "persons of interest").

With cameras embedded directly in display screens on the perimeter of the venue, VSBLTY Vector interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest in high-traffic areas, at scale, within milliseconds. As soon as a threat is recognized, the proper authorities are alerted instantaneously.

"Our SaaS-based audience and operational measurement and security software enables VSBLTY to lead the effort to deliver surveillance and key marketing intelligence and operational analytics and customer experiences in one platform, allowing multiple venue stakeholders to gain value from the investment," Hutton added.

VSBLTY security technology uses a venue's existing infrastructure including concourse signage, kiosks and camera network to provide a security outpost on marketing assets. The versatility of VSBLTY displays enables venues to simultaneously enhance customer experience, improve target marketing by sponsors, deliver contextual marketing to increase in-venue revenues and gain critical operational analytics-all with enhanced security.

As fans at NBA games are inclined to look at the display screens, a more accurate facial recognition is achieved compared with traditional overhead CCTV. Vector can identify individuals when alone or in crowds, and even enables emotional and demographic recognition.

"In order to anticipate cyber and physical attacks there increasingly must be a reliance on innovative technologies. And with more and more so-called soft targets being attacked around the world, heightened security is needed virtually everywhere. VSBLTY's facial recognition enables faster, professional security responses to threats and can provide security where it has never been available before," Hutton added.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

+1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877?

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.