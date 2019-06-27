Thermoset Prepreg Market to Reach US$ 6.8 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Thermoset Prepreg Market by Resin Type (Epoxy Prepreg, Phenolic Prepreg, BMI Prepreg, Cyanate Ester Prepreg, and Polyimide Prepreg), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Consumer Goods, Marine, Automotive, Construction, and Others), by Fiber Type (Carbon Prepreg, Glass Prepreg, and Other Prepregs), by Curing Type (Autoclave, Out-of-Autoclave, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's thermoset prepreg market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. After publishing a series of comprehensive reports on aerospace prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg, high-temperature prepreg, out-of-autoclave (OoA) prepreg, and BMI prepreg, we have further expanded our portfolio with first of its kind study on the thermoset prepreg market in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Thermoset Prepreg Market: Highlights from the Report

Composite materials have gained significant traction in a wide array of industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, marine, construction, and consumer goods, in order to fabricate parts at a lesser time with higher mechanical properties in comparison to traditional materials such as metal, wood, and plastics. Prepregs are gradually becoming a common material used in the fabrication of parts where ease of usage, consistent properties, and high-quality surface finish are critical, such as aircraft's fuselage and wings, wind turbine's blades, passenger car's passenger cell, golf shaft, and hockey sticks. Amongst the types of prepregs, thermoset prepreg is the most common and is generally made using resin systems, such as epoxy and phenolic; reinforced with glass, carbon, or aramid fibers.

As per Stratview Research, the global thermoset prepreg market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 6.8 billion in 2024. Currently, thermoset prepreg accounts for more than 75% of the total prepreg market and is expected to remain dominant in the years to come, propelled by organic growth of the aircraft industry, surge in the production rate of next-gen. aircraft programs (A350XWB and B787), increasing preference towards composite parts over traditional metallic ones, development of longer and larger wind turbine blades, reduction in part cycle time, and requirement of lightweight and durable components/parts.

Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy prepreg, phenolic prepreg, BMI prepreg, cyanate ester prepreg, and polyimide prepreg. Epoxy prepreg is projected to maintain its dominance in the market over the next five years. Components/parts fabricated with epoxy prepreg shows excellent strength, durability and chemical resistance. Epoxy prepreg offers high performance at elevated temperatures, with hot/wet service temperatures up to 121°C. However, BMI prepreg is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the production of the fifth- generation military fighter aircraft F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). BMI prepreg can operate at temperatures up to 350°C or above and can be used in a wide array of high-temperature applications, such as tooling, engine nacelles, compressor fairing, thrust reverser, automotive racing components, radomes, and missile propulsion system.

Aerospace & defense is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Thermoset prepreg has been the predominant material type in the aerospace & defense composites over the yearsand is preferably used in all the crucial sections of aircraft. Several factors proliferating the growth of thermoset prepregs in the aerospace & defense industry are increasing penetration of composite materials in the next-gen. aircraft programs, organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with an increase in the production rates of the key aircraft programs including B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, excellent track record of composite materials, and increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant parts.

Based on the curing type, autoclave is likely to remain the most dominant curing type during the forecast period. Most of the composite parts for the A&D industry are cured through the autoclave process. However, the out-of-autoclave segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Out-of-autoclave curing type offers the biggest advantages of low-cost production of composite parts and eliminates the investment in purchasing capital-intensive autoclaves, freezing storage, and tools.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for thermoset prepregs during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of several OEMs, tier players, distributors, and raw material suppliers. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, driven by China, India, and Japan. Growing penetration of composite materials including thermoset prepregs in various end-use industries is driving the extraordinary growth of the region's market.

Key thermoset prepreg manufacturing companies are Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A. (Cytec Industries), Toray Advanced Composites Inc., Axiom Materials, Inc., Gurit Holding AG, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., Renegade Materials Corp., Park Electrochemical Corp., and Teijin Group. Execution of mergers & acquisitions, development of new applications, advancements in prepregs, and forming long term supply agreement with part fabricators are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The market is slowly heading towards a greater market consolidation as the industry recorded a good number of M&A activities over the past few years. For instance, in 2015, Solvay SA acquired Cytec Industries Inc. in order to enhance its advanced material portfolio. Similarly, in 2018, Toray, the world's largest supplier of carbon fiber, acquired TenCate Advanced Composites Holding B.V. (TCAC) from Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Further, In Feb. 2019, Teijin has agreed to acquire Renegade Materials Corp. to enhance its product portfolio for the aerospace industry.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global thermoset prepreg market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By Resin Type

Epoxy Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Phenolic Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

BMI Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Cyanate Ester Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyimide Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By End-Use Industry

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Consumer Goods (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Construction (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By Fiber Type

Carbon Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass Prepreg (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Prepregs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By Curing Type

Autoclave (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Out-of-Autoclave (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By Product Type

Fabric Prepregs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Unidirectional Prepregs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

