Energy Recovery to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 1, 2019

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII), the leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST. Chris Gannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, August 1, 2019 (after market close)

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST

Listen-only, US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 709-8150

Listen-only, Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 689-8354

Access code: 13691901

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

Expiration: Sunday, September 1, 2019

US / Canada Toll-Free: +1 (877) 660-6853

Local / International Toll: +1 (201) 612-7415

Access code: 13691901

Investors may also access the live call or the replay over the internet at ir.energyrecovery.com. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the live call concludes.

About Energy Recovery Inc.

Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. Energy Recovery solutions recycle and convert wasted pressure energy into a usable asset and preserve pumps that are subject to hostile processing environments. With award-winning technology, Energy Recovery simplifies complex industrial systems while improving productivity, profitability, and efficiency within the oil & gas, chemical processing, and water industries. Energy Recovery products save clients $2 billion (USD) annually. Headquartered in the Bay Area, Energy Recovery has offices in Dubai, Houston, Madrid and Shanghai. For more information about the Company, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

