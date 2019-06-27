Discovery Life Sciences Enters Fresh Leukopak Market

Highest Quality, Characterization, Exceptional Pricing, and Overnight Arrival Provide Best Industry Value

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life SciencesTM announced today that the company is manufacturing the highest quality fresh, research-grade Discovery Leukopaks for pre-clinical research and offering them at exceptional pricing. Discovery Leukopaks exhibit better than 95 percent post-draw cell viability and consistently surpass the industry norm of 90 percent.

Discovery is known for consistent quality and compliance with applicable regulations. Donors are HLA-typed via next-generation sequencing. All Discovery Leukopaks are collected in and shipped under ISO 9001 guidelines, and donors are tested every 90 days for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and CMV viruses. Discovery Leukopaks are available in full (9 billion cells or greater), half (five billion cells or greater), and quarter (2.5 billion cells or greater) sizes. Overnight delivery is standard in the U.S., and customers will receive tracking information in their inboxes upon shipment and data about the donor before the package arrives for processing the next day.

"We are pleased to provide researchers with Discovery Leukopaks; combining the highest quality with our outstanding service and exceptional pricing, we are confident that we provide the best industry value," said Jay Scherer, executive vice president, Global Laboratory Operations and Logistics. "Our Discovery Leukopaks are uniquely positioned to support the growing research in cell-based therapies. We will continue to aggressively invest in the growth of our capabilities, facilities, and staffing to meet market demand for donor recruitment and biospecimen processing and storage."

Discovery has significantly scaled production to meet the quantity and quality demands of researchers to assist them in accelerating the enormous potential of cell and gene therapy across a variety of research applications. Discovery has tripled the size of its donor center and adjacent cell processing lab on its Huntsville campus. The recruiting, screening, and treatment of unique donors are all done by licensed medical staff to ensure that fresh Discovery Leukopaks meet all ethical, regulatory, and quality standards.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.