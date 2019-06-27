sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,64  Euro		-0,24
-0,49 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,87
50,76
17:10
27.06.2019 | 15:17
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom completes sale of Tigo Chad operations

Millicom completes sale of Tigo Chad operations

Luxembourg, June 27, 2019 - Millicomannounced today it has completed the transaction announced on March 14, 2019, for the sale of its operations in Chad to Maroc Telecom.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 (786) 628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 (786) 628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 (786) 628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Maroc Telecom

Maroc Telecom is a full-service telecommunications operator in Morocco and the leader in all of its Fixed-Line, Mobile and Internet business sectors. It has expanded internationally, and currently operates in ten African countries. Maroc Telecom is listed on both the Casablanca and Paris exchanges, and its majority shareholders are the Société de Participation dans les télécommunications (SPT*) (53%) and the Kingdom of Morocco (30%).
*SPT is a company incorporated under Moroccan law and controlled by Etisalat.

Contacts:
Press: relations.presse@iam.maInvestors: relations.investisseurs@iam.ma

Attachment

  • Millicom completes sale of Tigo Chad operations (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f4b1643-8c41-43d8-8a3f-06f9852801e8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)