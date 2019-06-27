A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on how medical device manufacturers can improve product quality. This blog discusses why it is important for medical device manufacturers to ensure quality and also highlights strategies to maintain medical device quality.

With each passing year, the medical device industry continues to innovate aggressively and record stronger growth. Some of the key growth enablers for medical device manufacturers include the underlying demographics and the innovation and expansion in clinical applications of medical devices. Against this backdrop, it has now become more important than ever before for manufacturers to improve quality in the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices.

How to ensure medical device quality

Quality assurance through regulations

As healthcare companies are becoming more inclined to value-based patient care, regulatory bodies have tightened the compliance requirements to increase transparency and ensure medical device quality and efficacy. With stricter norms and greater emphasis being given to patient safety, medical device manufacturers must establish processes to achieve compliance through device identification, clinical data collation, and labeling improvements.

Creating culture of quality in the organization

Quality begins with every employee and includes every process and procedure ranging from development to delivery. This involves implementing robust quality standard processes across the business. By Improving quality across operations and establishing a comprehensive control mechanism, medical device manufacturers can cultivate a culture of quality.

Embracing quality management best practices

In order to curtail losses due to device failure and to comply with government mandates, medical device manufacturers must give more focus on quality management. The help of innovative technologies can be used to develop high-quality products. This includes additive manufacturing for producing customized implants, lasers to facilitate precision manufacturing, micro molding of silicone to manufacture accurate minimally-invasive surgical devices, and low-friction fluoropolymer coatings to efficiently lubricate the guide wire that is used in cardio-vascular surgeries.

