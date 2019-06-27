Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy to Add Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems for the Cannabis Industry

TORONTO,ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. ( CSE: KNR , OTCQB: KNRLF , FSE:1K8 ) ("Kontrol" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is adding a new continuous emission and odour monitoring solutions for the cannabis industry. A continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS), is the most accurate equipment necessary for the determination of a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate using pollutant analyzer measurements and a software program to produce results in units of the applicable emission limit or standard.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol stated, "A science-based approach to emissions and odours is required in the cannabis industry. As an example, numerous terpenes have been identified in various strains of the cannabis plant, and each strain has a unique emission profile and composition. Terpenes can be a significant source of odour creation. Access to the exact cause of odour from a facility provides the opportunity to develop an abatement program that is targeted. Targeted abatement programs can also help reduce operating costs.

Using a scientific approach, Kontrol's turn-key solutions provide initial testing to assess the cause of odour in the grow facility, create an abatement program designed around the testing and configuration of the facility and finally continuously monitor and measure in real-time. Currently, the cannabis industry is not regulated to require continuous emission monitoring but there are advantages for those LPs who take a leading position in the market.

Paul Ghezzi continued, "Our unique approach to gathering data and targeting specific odour causing compounds which can then be continuously monitored creates a significant benefit for an LP and the surrounding community. We look forward to sharing our solutions across the North American cannabis industry."

Kontrol, through its operating subsidiaries CEMSI and ORTECH, has over 40 years of successful operating history in the areas of odours and emissions. Kontrol's customers include some of North America's largest companies in the sectors of oil, gas, cement and mining. Most recently Kontrol has entered the cannabis market as a supplier of energy, odour and emission solutions.

Since entering the cannabis market, Kontrol has secured multiple contracts with some of Canada's largest cultivators. Kontrol will continue to expand on its cannabis vertical as the company is set to close its previously announced acquisition of an electrical retrofit company based in Ontario. The acquisition of the electrical retrofit company will be the company's fourth subsidiary with operations in the cannabis industry. The acquisition is expected to close shortly after the completion of the company's current financing. Kontrol is currently raising CAD $4,000,000 through a convertible debenture which provides an 8 percent annual coupon and may be converted into common shares of the company at a price of $1.05 per share. Kontrol anticipates closing its financing in July 2019 and looks forward to its next acquisition which will add approximately $7 million in annual revenues and $650K in EBITDA.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

For further information, contact us at admin@kontrolenergy.com Kontrol Energy Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8 Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

