Following its customer-focused approach for over a quarter-century, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has been selected as one of the challenge owners in the first GSMA Global AI Challenge. In partnership with Alan Turing Institute, the UK national institute for data science and artificial intelligence, the challenge will bring universities studying in the field and mobile operators together. The project will deliver solutions for complex business problems for mobile operators while leveraging AI opportunities to increase societal benefits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005537/en/

Turkcell has been selected as one of the challenge owners in the first GSMA Global AI Challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five-day hackathon

The challenge will focus on three areas: Connectivity in rural areas, mobile energy efficiency and services in urban areas. Turkcell will develop an algorithm detecting the type and locations of signal distortion sources in real-time the algorithm will prevent negative effects of signal distortion sources on mobile 3G and 4G communication networks.

The Global AI Challenge also hosts an intensive five-day hackathon in September with participation of university researchers, post-doctorates specialized in AI and mobile operators. Other operators at the GSMA Global AI Challenge to lead the challenge are STC, Telenor and TELUS.

"AI technologies will usher solutions that satisfy our customers"

Underlining that Turkcell transfers its technological knowledge and experience in its own digital services and solutions to other telecom operators all around the world, "Artificial intelligence is a powerful enabler that expand our capabilities and it will revolutionize the telecommunications industry and our current lives at scale. As we move forward, the demand for coverage and bandwidth will only increase and AI technologies will usher solutions that satisfy our customers," says Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO. "The Global AI Challenge brings mobile operators and universities together to create next-generation solutions. We are honored to be selected as one of the challenge owner telecom operators and to have this exclusive chance to work with world renowned AI experts at Alan Turing Institute. We will develop an AI algorithm that prevents the negative effects of signal distortion sources in service quality and push boundaries in designing new AI technologies that lead the industry worldwide."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005537/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr