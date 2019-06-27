The global coriander oil market is expected to post a CAGR close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Coriander oil has a wide range of beneficial properties. For instance, it improves the appearance of the skin, soothes the stomach, and provides relief from pain. Coriander oil contains a high level of antioxidants, which prevent free radical damage and slow down the process of skin damage from environmental pollution, age, and stress. Also, coriander oil is anti-inflammatory; it improves blood circulation and can be used to provide relief from pain caused by arthritis, muscle stiffness, and muscular exhaustion. Furthermore, it also helps in reducing swelling in stiff joints and speeds up the healing process by promoting blood circulation to the affected areas. Thus, such health benefits will increase the adoption of coriander oil among the end-users and thereby drive the global coriander oil market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of organic coriander oil will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global coriander oil market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global coriander oil market: Growing popularity of organic coriander oil

With increasing consumers preferring coriander oil that provides the maximum benefits for various applications, several vendors are trying to offer coriander oil which is derived from organic coriander seeds that are cultivated without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, genetically modified organism (GMO), and ionizing radiation. Such kind of coriander seeds manufactured by coriander processing companies are certified as organic and non-GMO. Organic coriander oil is refined by natural process and bleached to add the flavor. During the coriander oil extraction process, coriander seeds are mechanically cold pressed without adding chemical solvents. Therefore, with the growing popularity of organic coriander oil, the global market is expected to witness accelerated growth momentum during the forecast period.

"With consumers becoming more aware of the importance of healthy lifestyles, and natural remedies for different health issues, the demand for coriander oil is also seen to be increasing simultaneously. For instance, in Europe, many cosmetic manufacturers are increasingly focusing on using essential oils such as coriander oil, which has aromatherapy benefits, to manufacture cosmetic products. This has led to the increased export of coriander seeds from key coriander producing countries. As a result, such factors are expected to boost market growth for the next few years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global coriander oil market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coriander oil market by application (food and beverage, medical, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth as the demand for coriander oil in spas is increasing in tourist destinations of the region.

