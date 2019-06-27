GigaSpaces Partners with Tableau to Accelerate Machine Learning and Data Visualization

Combined Solution Provides Real-Time Interactive Views of Operational Data and Machine Learning Insights

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest in-memory real-time analytics processing platform, announced today that it has partnered with Tableau, the leading analytics platform, to help enterprises accelerate customized BI visualizations on their operational data for smarter actionable insights at scale.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge big data analytics processing platform runs real-time analytics and machine learning on streaming, hot and historical data, in production at scale. Combined with Tableau, enterprises can visualize and understand their continuously updated operational data with low-latency interactive queries. InsightEdge's high speed big data layer supports sharding, filtering and customized aggregation in a distributed manner for accelerated customized queries. The solution also supports a high number of concurrent users, while retaining extreme performance and scales according to need, handling peak events utilizing a distributed, highly efficient shared nothing architecture where there is no single point of contention between nodes.

In Tableau Desktop 2019.1 or later, InsightEdge can be listed as a connection. To learn more about ways to connect, see the GigaSpaces Blog.

"More and more companies are leveraging big data for improved decision-making but are struggling to support their growing requirements for real-time analysis," said Brian Matsubara, Senior Director of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. "Integrating Tableau with GigaSpaces InsightEdge will help accelerate complex analytic queries and enable organizations to quickly act on time-sensitive insights."

"Data visualization brings business intelligence to life, helping organizations make better business decisions," said Yoav Einav, Vice President of Products for GigaSpaces. "Our customers can work with Tableau to visualize their operational data and analytic results in real-time, as well as share them throughout the organization to act at the speed of their business."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

