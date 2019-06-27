UpTempo Sports LLC: U-ADE To Partner with "Team Neno" Saul Rodriguez as Official Hydration and Sports Drink Partner

The Game Has Changed: Sport Specific Sport Drink Partnership Broadens Visibility, While Promoting Premium Formulas Customized for Boxers Performance & Wellness

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / The World's First Sport Specific Performance Drink, U-ADE, is pleased to announce a partnership with "Team Neno" Saul Rodriguez (SR).

This partnership makes U-ADE the Official Hydration and Sport Drink Partner for Team Neno SR located in Riverside, California.

Team Neno SR is looking forward to a long term partnership, as they emphasize the importance of proper nutrition and hydration each day. Team Neno SR is impressed by the revolutionary sport specific concept that U-ADE brings to the sports drink category and will seamlessly fit in with Team Neno's/Saul's tireless work ethic to be the best in the sport.

"I am excited to be part of the U-ADE team! When I was shown the product, and met the people behind it, I knew it would be a great fit for me. I'm looking forward to this new partnership and being a part of growing the brand!" - Saul Rodriguez

"U-ADE is a revolutionary product that has made a difference in athletes' performances before, during, and after training/matches within their respective sport. U-ADE is a premium formula that is geared to speed up recovery, provide energy, reduce cramping, minimize soreness & swelling while delivering essential nutrients, vitamins & anti-oxidants to the body. We believe U-ADE & Team Neno SR are embarking upon an innovative partnership that will create buzz around not only the sport of boxing, but all of sport."- Clifford Rowley, CEO - UpTempo Sports

"We are excited about this partnership with Team Neno and the opportunity to share U-ADE with a rising star in boxing."

- Elio Constanza, VP - UpTempo Sports

About UpTempo Sports & U-ADE

U-ADE, created by parent company UpTempo Sports, is the World's First Sport Specific Performance Drink. U-ADE offers sport specific formulas to aid athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and performance activists to perform better. Developed by a team of advance sport nutritionists, medicine professionals, coaches and players, U-ADE, has created revolutionary hydration formulas made with organic ingredients containing natural flavors, natural colors, anti-inflammatories, amino acids, anti-oxidants, vitamins and essential nutrients. U-ADE comes in the following flavors: Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Tropical Punch, Orange & Lemon Lime. The revolutionary formula guarantees to help athletes by reducing cramps, minimize inflammation and soreness, while sustaining hydration and energy. For more information on how you can hydrate smarter visit www.u-ade.com.

About Team Neno Saul Rodriguez

Saul Rodriguez, commonly known as "Neno," is a professional boxer who holds a record of 23-0-1 with 17 highlight-reel knockouts. After an extensive amateur career, this Golden Gloves Champion decided to take the leap to the pros after high school with his debut taking place on September the 23rd of 2011. Signed to Top Rank Boxing as one of their hottest prospects, Neno racked up impressive wins that quickly caught the attention of none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather himself, which led to signing under Mayweather Promotions in 2016. Referred to by Floyd as "the knockout artist," Rodriguez was ranked No. 8 by the WBO going into the signing. Fast forward to 2018, Neno was re-signed to Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing where he currently resides, winning his last three bouts in devastating fashion.

Neno takes up his residence in Riverside, California, where he stays fit and focused 12 months out of the year. With his eyes set on collecting the WBC title, Saul Rodriguez continues to remain one of the top names in the sport to look out for.

CONTACT:

Elio Constanza

UpTempo Sports

646.529.5945

SOURCE: UpTempo Sports

