A Decade of Success - Congrats To CPT Markets UK 10 Years Anniversary Celebration

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2019 / Abstract: CPT Markets UK's 10 years anniversary celebration was held in Canary Wharf, on June 26, 2019. CPT Markets partners, VIP customers, media guests and well-known statesmen from all over the world were invited to attend the celebration. At the birthday party, Salam, CEO of CPT Markets UK, and Ms. Lyne Yu, executive director of Allen Market, shared with the guests the growth process of CPT Markets UK over the past ten years. The guests fully praised the achievements of CPT Markets UK over the past ten years and expressed their hopes for the future.

On June 26, 2019, CPT Markets UK 10 years anniversary celebration was held in Canary Wharf, the new city of Britain. CPT Markets partners, VIP customers, media guests and well-known statesmen from all over the world were invited to attend the celebration.

Themed "A Decade Of Success", CPT Markets UK 10 years anniversary celebration is an opportunity to deliver the ideas and values that have been accumulated over the past ten years, to repay clients' support and love for ten years, and thank partners for their understanding and help as always.

"It has been a successful decade and we are not just celebrating the 10th anniversary for CPT Markets UK. We are celebrating the achievement of a mission. Over the years, we have adhered to regulatory regulations, focused on product quality, accumulated a number of like-minded users and partners, and attracted several investors to help us achieve a greater vision." In the welcome speech, Salam, CEO of CPT Markets UK, stressed that the continuous improving customer service is the core concept of CPT Markets UK. In the future, CPT Markets UK will make more efforts to open up more users rights, improve platform technology and brand services.

"It's been a very progressive decade for CPT Markets UK." Ms. Lyne Yu, executive director of Allen Market, said in her statement that CPT Markets UK has become a financial derivatives and related services provider with strong capital, robust regulation and quality staff, high brand influence and widely praised by clients around the world. We hope CPT Markets UK can be upgraded in the future!

The perfect combination of fashion and modernity, classics and trends, is the impression of London. London is also a treasure trove of wealth. CPT Markets has taken root in London and expanded its presence and services around the world. In the last 10 years, CPT Markets UK committed to perfect customer service system, strive to build a secure and powerful transaction environment, tailor for the partner cooperation framework, and take enhancing the brand value as the mission, also was driven by service users worldwide, sharing financial science and technology , in the fierce competition in the financial services sector continued beyond, scaling new heights.

Ten years of experience, ten years of development, ten years of glory! CPT Markets has become the religion of many traders. But we firmly believe that it is only the beginning and that the best is yet to come. CPT Markets, far more than a decade of success!

