The German battery manufacturer will make products for electric trucks and buses at the facility, which is expected to employ 200 workers and produce 400 megawatt-hours of batteries annually.From pv magazine USA. By and large, the United States is being left behind in the global battery manufacturing boom. However, the new factory German manufacturer Akasol announced yesterday for a site near Detroit will bring modest capacity as well as 200 jobs to Michigan. Akasol plans to begin production at the facility next year, and to reach 400 MWh of annual production the year after, in three shifts. That ...

